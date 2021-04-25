BARTLETT, Robert

He was admitted to practice before the Supreme Court of the United States, the Supreme Court of Ohio, the United States Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit, the United States District Court of the Southern District of Ohio, and the United States District Court for the Northern District of Ohio.







Among his other activities he was a frequent lecturer and panelist for seminars conducted by the Ohio State Bar Association Media Law Committee and Local Government Affairs Committee, as well as other professional organizations. He was also a member of the Board of Directors, Dayton Chapter, American Red Cross, as well as the Board of Directors Kids Voting USA, the Board of Directors of Alliance for Education, the Board of Directors of the Cox Arboretum, the Board of the Montgomery County Visiting Nurses Association, the Board of Trustees of the First Baptist Church of Dayton, the Sole Trustee of the Thomas Fordham Scholarship Loan Committee, as well as a longtime member of the Dayton Bicycle Club, the Dayton Lawyers Club and the Moraine Country Club.







He loved his family and desired the best for his children. He encouraged them to study in school and was delighted and so very proud of all of them as each found successful, meaningful and satisfying careers. He loved to be with his six grandchildren and to see them grow and mature into wonderful individuals. He took his family on many trips around the world and on interesting and exciting cruises through most of Europe, Asia and the Caribbean. He enjoyed golfing at Moraine Country Club and around the world in Scotland, England, South Africa, Australia and Asia. He loved a good story, particularly about his early years as a lawyer and the assortment of lawyers he practiced with, and against, in those years. With his customary humor he told many stories of the cases he won, and the cases he lost. We know his wish for all of you is to raise a glass, preferably Grey Goose or Ciroc vodka, smile, and keep his memory alive in laughter and stories.







In his own words "I have had a wonderful and amazing life, with a loving and caring family, excellent and loyal friends, the good fortune to have learned from some of the finest and brightest mentors and to have travelled most of the world, yet I have always realized that it is better and more satisfying to be home in Dayton."







In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Association and the Cleveland Clinic.







A visitation will be held 4-6PM on Wednesday, April 28 at Routsong Funeral Home at 2100 East Stroop Rd., Kettering. Funeral services will be held at the First Baptist Church of Dayton at 111 W. Monument Ave., Thursday, April 29 at 11:00am. For those attending please wear a mask and observe social distancing guidelines. For those unable to attend in person, a live stream of the funeral services can be viewed through Routsong's channel on www.youtube.com. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at



