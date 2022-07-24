BARTLETT, Jean

BARTLETT (nee Simpson), Jean



Age 99, of Dayton, passed away on Friday, July 22, 2022. Jean was born in Mount Vernon, OH, on October 16, 1922. She attended Miami University where she was a member of the Alpha Chi Omega Sorority and graduated from The Ohio State University in 1946. Jean was an active member of the Fairmont Presbyterian Church. She was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Doris Simpson and brothers, John and William Simpson. Jean is survived by her husband, Thayer E. Bartlett; four step-children, William and James (Anita) Bartlett, Jane Reed and Anne Hill; nephews, James and Lawrence Simpson. Private family services. Burial at Maple Grove Cemetery in Chesterville, OH. Condolences may be sent to the family via the internet on www.routsong.com.

