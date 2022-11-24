BARTEE, Orville

BARTEE, Rev. Orville C. "Jr."



Age 85, of Dayton, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 17, 2022, just after midnight. He was born on June 4, 1937, in Scioto Furnace, Ohio, the son of the late Orville Sr. and Estella (Crisp) Bartee. On October 21, 1961, he married Jewell "Judy" Hensley, who survives him along with his daughter, Ellen Tacey of Riverside, Ohio, and his son, Timothy (Robin) Bartee of Sidney, Ohio; 5 grandchildren, Leah, Amber, Christa, Cala and TJ; 18 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his 3 sisters, Eloise Howard, Pamela (Don) Vanzant and Debra (David) Burke. Orville Jr. was preceded in death by his son, Terry Lee Bartee; brothers, James, Thomas Eugene and Paul; and sisters, Phyllis Walters, Sharon Riley and Betty Best. Orville Jr. was a long time pastor in the Church of God, Mountain Assembly. He pastored in Marion, North Carolina, and he and his brother, Thomas Eugene, pioneered the Riverside Church of God in 1963 in Riverside, Ohio. He also pastored in Blue Ash, Ohio, Troy, Ohio, and retired in 2006 from Riverside Church of God after serving as pastor a second time for 27 years. In August he celebrated 60 years as an ordained minister in the CGMA. Everyone who knew him and ever heard him preach always described him as a humble man. There was nothing he could not fix! He enjoyed watching the Reds, Bengals, Buckeyes and Cavs and later in life he loved to golf. The things he loved the most was his wife, children and grandchildren and spending time with them. The family will receive friends on Monday, November 28, 2022, from 12:00 pm to 1:30 pm. Services will follow at 1:30 pm. Orville Jr. will be laid to rest at Miami Valley Memory Gardens in Centerville, Ohio. To send a special message, please visit



