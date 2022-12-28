BARRETT, Robert Arnold



Age 76, of Monroe, OH, passed away on Sunday, December 25, 2022, at his residence. He was born June 26, 1946, in Winchester, KY, to the late Arnold C. and Iva Mae (Ashcraft) Barrett. Robert was a U.S. Marine Veteran that earned the rank of Corporal and served during the Vietnam War. He was a retired postmaster from the United States Postal Service in Collinsville; and also owned and operated Barrett Pallett Company. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Sharon Lovely Barrett; children: Tamela (Shawn) White, Hadyn Beachler (fiancé April) and Syannalee Lovely Barrett; grandchildren: Makayla White (Reid Edwards) and Wyatt White; great-grandchildren: Lake Shelton and Jasper Edwards; and brother Bill Barrett. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 30, 2022, from 1:00 pm until time of funeral service at 2:00 pm at the Gard Funeral Home, 226 W. Main Street, Eaton, OH, with Pastor Henry Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Gratis. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to A.L.S. Association, 1170 Old Henderson Road, Suite 221, Columbus, OH 43220. Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.gardfuneralhome.com.

