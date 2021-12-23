BARRETT, George



George Barrett, age 90, of New Carlisle, Ohio, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on December 19, 2021. He was born January 26, 1931, in Lower Buffalo, Kentucky, to the late Dewey and Laura (Brandenburg) Barrett. He was preceded in death by a Sister: Vercie B. Haggard-Lawson; Brothers: Edwin (Christine) Barrett, Charles (Lula) Barrett, Richard Barrett, Otis Barrett, Lawrence Barrett and Cecil Barrett; and multiple Nieces and Nephews.



He is survived by his Wife: Zella Jean (Lentz) Barrett; Sons: David Barrett and Wendell (Wendy) Barrett; Grandsons: David Junior, Bobby and James (Dominika) Barrett; Granddaughters: Araya Barrett and Sara Rowe; Great-Granddaughter: Riley Rowe; Sister: Gearldine Christopher; Brother: Clyde (Faye) Barrett; and Sister-in-law: Alice Barrett.



George married the love of his life Zella on February 27, 1954, ,at First Baptist Church Study in Franklin, Ohio. Together they purchased a home and enjoyed 67 years of marriage in New Carlisle. He was an avid fisherman, having caught and mounted a seven and one-half pound Saugeye in January, 1984; he was so proud of that catch!



Prior to enlistment in the service, he worked for his father as a General Farm Hand in Lower Buffalo, Kentucky, for seven years. George entered the United States Army on November 8, 1951, in Lexington, Kentucky, and served his country proudly during the Korean War conflict. During this period he obtained the rank of Corporal and was Honorably discharged on November 3, 1953, in Fort Knox, Kentucky.



He then entered the union trade and worked for the Laborers' International Union of North America, Local Union 1410 in Dayton, Ohio. George was approved for early retirement in January 1991.



George was a passionate gardener of fresh fruits and vegetables, but his true passion was growing roses. He attended New Carlisle Freewill Baptist Church where he taught Sunday School and was Superintendent for many years. He played banjo and guitar, and was a band member of John Burke and the Layman Trio gospel group. In his later years he attended Valley Street Free United Baptist Church in Riverside as often as possible. George loved the Lord and is enjoying Paradise with our Savior, Jesus Christ.



Funeral will be held on Thursday, December 23 at 1:00 pm with Reverend Rowland Carper officiating. Location is Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar and Fraley Funeral Home, 507 West Jefferson Street, New Carlisle, 45344. Burial with full military honors will follow at New Carlisle Cemetery.



