BARRETT, Elder Rufus J.



Born November 24, 1932, in Monroe, GA, to Tommy and Clarabelle V. Barrett, the 6th of 9 siblings, transitioned from labor to reward May 16, 2022. He attended Patterson Co-op High School for Adults and studied at TBI majoring in Theology. He was baptized in Jesus' name and received the Holy Ghost as a young man. Elder Barrett was a faithful member of Apostolic House of Prayer, Inc. Huber Heights, Ohio. He married, at the young age of 22, Bessie M. Lewis. They have celebrated over 67 years of marriage. Preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Willie, Alvin (Ethradel), Martis, Claudia Barrett, Clara Peters, Evelyn Kendricks, Irene Foreman. He leaves to cherish his legacy and memory, his wife, Bessie M. Barrett; son, Larry (Linda) Barrett; daughters, Dr. Deborah Barrett, Pastor Pamela (Dr. Peter Sr.) Lane; brother, John Robert Barrett; a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and the Apostolic House of Prayer family. Celebration of Life service will be held 12-noon, Tuesday, May 24, at Empowerment Temple, 6213 Miller Lane, Vandalia, OH. District Elder Pamela J. Lane, Apostolic House of Prayer, officiating. Visitation 10 am-12 pm. Family will receive friends 11 am-12 pm. Entombment West Memory Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.

