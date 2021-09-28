BARRERA, Ralph



Age 79, passed away on Sunday, September 26, 2021.



Ralph is survived by his wife of 54 years: Joyce (Byrd) Barrera; two children: John (Heather) Barrera of Enon and Angela (Jon Miracle) Barrera of Clayton; and five grandchildren.



Ralph graduated with his PhD from University of Dayton in Electrical Engineering. After working at WPAFB and several private firms as an electrical engineer, he retired and taught in the electrical engineering department at University of Dayton.



Funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM on Saturday, October 2, 2021, at Casstown United Methodist Church with Rev. Mark Rudasill officiating. Burial will follow in Casstown Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 4:00 – 7:00 PM on Friday at Baird Funeral Home in Troy. The family has respectfully



requested masks be worn for your safety and theirs.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ralph's honor to Casstown United Methodist Church Scholarship Fund, P. O. Box 203, Casstown, OH 45312. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.bairdfuneralhome.com.

