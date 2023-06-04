X

Barrar, Natalie

Obituaries
1 hour ago

Barrar (Greenland), Natalie Shirley "Nat"

With tremendous sadness we announce the passing of Natalie Barrar, beloved wife of Robert Barrar z"l, mother of Mindy (Don) Worly and Robert (Beth) Barrar, grandmother of Brett (Tamar Gur) Worly, Kimberly (Oren) Salzman, Todd Worly, Alissa (Elliot) Jerud, Jamie Barrar and Ryan (Ji Young) Barrar, and great-grandmother of Ari, Matan, Talia and Yael Worly, Gal, Maayan, and Ella Salzman, Ayelet and Hillel Jerud, and Meira Worly. Natalie will always be remembered for her kindness, playing a mean game of war, and for her immense love for her family. May her memory forever be a blessing.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News
1
Patterson, Thomas
2
Stewart, Elsie
3
Allen, Arthur
4
Aldridge, Tracy
5
Colas, Linda
© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top