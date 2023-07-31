X

Barnhart, Richard

Obituaries
Barnhart, Richard Lee "Dick"

Richard Lee "Dick" Barnhart, 68, of New Carlisle, passed away on Thursday, July 27, 2023. Visitation will be held Thursday, August 3, 2023, from 10am-12pm, with the service to honor Dick beginning at 12:00pm at New Carlisle First United Methodist Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com.

