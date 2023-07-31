Barnhart, Richard Lee "Dick"



Richard Lee "Dick" Barnhart, 68, of New Carlisle, passed away on Thursday, July 27, 2023. Visitation will be held Thursday, August 3, 2023, from 10am-12pm, with the service to honor Dick beginning at 12:00pm at New Carlisle First United Methodist Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com.





