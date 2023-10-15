Barnhart, Kenneth E.



Kenneth E. Barnhart



01/09/1923-10/12/2023



Kenneth born January 9, 1923, in Clark County, Ohio, where he lived his entire life. In fact, he lived in only three residences during his rich and remarkable 100-year life. That life ended peacefully on October 12, 2023. Kenneth graduated from North Hampton High School in 1941 and continued to work on the family farm. He was also a machinist and custodian until his retirement. He was active at the Springfield and Donnels Creek Church of the Brethren, and Bethel Baptist Church, where his familiarity with hymns and Scripture was always welcome. Kenneth was known for his great sense of humor, encyclopedic knowledge of almost everything, and love for ice cream, preferably homemade. Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, Jesse and Elsie Barnhart, and four sisters; Ethel Stocksdale, Marie Grisso, Nellie Young, and Verna Rose. Kenneth is survived by his wife of 70 years, Donna (Leffel); his daughter Diana (Lewis); Timothy Lewis, the "son-he-never-had;" two "chip off the old block" grandsons Gregory and Benjamin; and four great-grandsons, sure to follow his example. He loved his nieces, nephews, in-laws, cousins, and friends. Thanks for being part of his life. A memorial service will be held 11:00 am, Thursday, October 19, 2023, at Bethel Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, you may donate to the Brethren Heritage Center (https://www.brethrenhc.org). Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com





