BARNETT, Cynthia Louise



Beloved wife of Larry Barnett. Loving mother of 4 daughters, Rachel (Jeff) Sargent, Elaine (Bill) DeBoard, Misty Collins (Mike Nagle) and Danielle (Scott) Bierman; one son



Shelby (Missy) Barnett. Dear Grandmother of Tara, Briana, Bailey, Alyssa, Chloe, Molly, Paige, Cassie, Dylan, Kaleb,



Jeffrey, Brennan, and Justin. Dear Great-Grandmother of Remi Louise, her namesake. Cherished sister of Rebecca (Gary) Conley, Sandra Townsend, Teresa (Stan) Davis, Kenneth (Annette) Townsend and Laura (Chris) Metcalf. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends. Predeceased by her father Fess Townsend; her mother Carolyn Townsend, and her baby granddaughter Billie Collins. Cindy was a friend to all. She enjoyed playing cards, reading the bible, and spending time with her family. She was a



wonderful cook, no one ever left her house hungry. Visitation will be held at Hodapp Funeral Home, 6410 Cincinnati-Dayton Rd., Liberty Twp., OH 45044, on Monday, March 7, 2022, from 11 am until time of funeral service at 1pm. Burial to follow at Springhill Cemetery, 6894 Princeton Rd., Liberty Twp., OH 45044.

