Barnes, Norma

Barnes (Blakley), Norma M.



94 of Jacksonburg, Passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2024. She was the beloved wife of the late Lloyd Barnes, married in 1949 in Hamilton, OH and loving mother of Linda (Jack) Schaefer, Miriam Erhgott, Jerry (Lori) Barnes, Garry (Toni) Barnes, Melvin (Karen) Barnes, and Mary (Terry) Brooks. She is also survived by 21 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, 2 nieces, 4 nephews, as well as her sister-in-law, Mary (Gene) Barnes. She is preceded in death by her husband; her brother, 1 grandchild and 1 great-grandchild. She loved to dance, sew, quilt, and socialize with friends and family. She was recently active in the Collinsville Grange, Collinsville Modern Housewives Club, St. Julie Billiart Church ACES Senior Group, quilt guilds and Berkeley Square's Elements water aerobics classes. She was previously active in 4-H, Brownies and Girl Scouts. She was primarily a homemaker, as well as an employee of Avon Production in Springdale, Premiere Sewing and Fashion Frock Sewing in Hamilton, and Bobby Brooks in Middletown. Visitation will be held on Monday, May 6, 2024 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio 45013. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, May 7, 2024 at 10:00 AM at St. Julie Billiart Church, 224 Dayton Street, Hamilton, Ohio 45011, with Fr. Hoffman presiding. Entombment will follow at Butler County Memorial Park after Mass. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Julie Billiart Catholic Church.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com