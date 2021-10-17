BARNES, Margie

BARNES (Dillon), Margie
Margie was born June 10, 1925, in Overton County, Tennessee, to the late Asa and Ada (Moody) Dillon. She was a wife, Mother and homemaker. She loved managing her flowers and plants, as well as travel. Margie loved her family, all things pink, but above all, she loved her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
She married Charles Austin Barnes on September 25, 1948, and they resided near Livingston, Tennessee and farmed in that area, also where their son Michael was born. Margie and family moved to Dayton, Ohio, in early 1951 for the larger employment opportunities and where their daughter Brenda was born. Although Margie lived in Dayton the majority of her adult life, she never forgot the place or people where she was raised. Margie and her family made many trips back "down home" over the years. Margie and Brenda returned to Livingston, Tennessee, in 2019. In all aspects of her life, the one constant was the love of her family and her ever ready and present smile. She loved life and life loved her.
Margie is survived by her son Michael (Nancy) Barnes of Beavercreek, OH, her daughter Brenda Barnes of Livingston, TN, and her sister-in-law Imogene Dillon of Cookeville, TN.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Charles Austin Barnes of 52 blessed years, her brothers Archie, Junior and Jerry Dillon, her sisters Clara Lentsch and Evelyn Waites.
A service was held in Cookeville, TN, on 2 October 2021, at Presley Funeral Home. Interment followed in Paran Cemetery, Cookeville, TN. Honorary pallbearers were nephews Marshall and Jimmy Dillon. On-line condolences may be made to the family at www.presleyfuneralhome.com.
