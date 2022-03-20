BARNES, Lee Herman



Born October 29, 1944, in Newsoms, VA, departed this life March 7, 2022. He retired from Dayton Public Schools after 30 years of dedicated service as an educator at Roth High School and Dunbar High School. A graduate of Norfolk State



University, he held a B.S. in



Industrial Education, earned an M.S. in Education from Wright State University and was a lifetime member of Alpha Phi



Alpha Fraternity, Inc. Preceded in death by his parents,



Edward and Ocie Majette Barnes; brothers, Lonnie Barnes, Curtis Majette. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Earlene Barnes; daughters, Cindy Barnes-Thomas (Derrick) of Washington, DC, and April Barnes; grandson, Tyler Renfro; brother,



Edward Barnes, Jr. of Boykins, VA; special cousin, Vanless Worrell of Newsoms, VA; a host of nieces, nephews, other



relatives and friends. Memorial service 11 am Tuesday, March 22, at House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc., 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave. Calling hour 10-11 am. (Mask Required). Live stream link: www.facebook.com/Stream-All-Services-102620271622310/

