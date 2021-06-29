springfield-news-sun logo
BARNES, Kelly

BARNES, Kelly Anne

42, passed away June 20, 2021, in Bluffton, Indiana.

She was born on September 6, 1978, in Bluffton, Indiana, to James Barnes and Anne Barnes Beal.

Kelly graduated from Norwell High School in 1997 and

despite her medical issues with Marfan Syndrome, she graduated with honors.

After graduation Kelly moved to Chicago where she attended DePaul University then transferred to Columbia College where she graduated with a

degree in journalism and high honors.

Along with her parents Kelly is survived by her stepfather James Beal and stepmother Mari Barnes, her brother, Eric Barnes, her grandmother, Marcia Libert and her siblings, Andy Beal, Tyler (Megan) Beal, and Alyson (Mark) Kunkle, niece Charlotte Kunkle.

Kelly enjoyed sports, especially the Chicago Blackhawks hockey team. She enjoyed going to concerts and had a love for music. She loved animals and being with family and friends

especially her special friends Gary LaCourt and Joye Fuess.

In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial contributions be made in Kelly's memory to give.marfan.org. Funeral

arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thoma/Rich, Lemler Funeral Home in Bluffton. Friends can send online condolences to the family at


www.thomarich.com


