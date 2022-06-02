BARNES, Joyce Cox



Eggville - Joyce Cox Barnes, 67, passed away on Sunday, May 29, 2022, at the NMMC. She was an employee of Bev Pitt Stop.



There will be no public service. Waters Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.



She is survived by a daughter, Connie Sue Miller of Ohio; son, Dicky Frazier of Mantachie; sisters, Shirley Cox of Ohio, Lisa Keeton (Jerry) of Kentucky, Tina Sarler (Ed) of Ohio, Pam Carpenter of Ohio, and Kim Hutzel (Marion) of Ohio; brothers, John Cox (Carol) of Ohio, and Danny Cox (Darlene); (6) grandchildren, Drake Frazier, Jacob Frazier, Brayden Frazier, Cassandra Miller, Chelsea Robertson and Jeremiah Wyatt; special friend, Bill Turner of Saltillo; (11) great-grandchildren; host of other family and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Juanita Riley Cox; step-father, Delbert Martin; sister, Geri Weidner; brother, Steve Cox and Ron Cox.



