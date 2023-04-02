Barnes, Barbara Ann and Alexis

Barnes, Barbara Ann & Alexis "Lex"



Barbara Ann Barnes, 90 of Miamisburg, passed away March 25, 2023. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alexis "Lex" Barnes, age 91, on January 10, 2021. Together they owned the Miamisburg Dairy Queen from 1952 to 1991. They enjoyed volunteering at Kettering Medical Center. The Barnes were parishioners of Our Lady of Good Hope Church before becoming members of St. Leonard Faith Community Chapel. Barbara and Lex are survived by their sons, Michael A. (Evie) Barnes and Stephen P. (Jennifer) Barnes; granddaughter, Emily Barnes; Lex's brothers: Duane S. Barnes, David A. Barnes, and Gary W. Barnes; sisters: Alta J. Montgomery, Shirley N. Bailey, Rosalie Brown, Myrna L. Glendenin, and Liela I. Hucker. They were preceded in death by Lex's parents, Helen L. and Alexis B. Barnes, Sr.; Barbara's parents, Margret and Harold L. Dickinson; and Lex's sister, Helen M. Conley. Their final resting place is in Woodland Cemetery, Dayton, Ohio. Condolences may be shared at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com.

