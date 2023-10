Barnes (McCoy), Alfastine "Tootie"



Age 76, of Dayton, OH passed away August 21, 2023. Family will receive friends at 10:30 am with memorial service starting at 11:00 am on October 7 at Mt. Enon Missionary Baptist Church, JFC Family Life Center, 1501 West 3rd Street, Dayton, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any children's charity in her name. Condolences may be expressed at https://www.forevermissed.com/alfastine-barnes.



