BARNARD, James H.



Age 82, of Huber Heights, passed away Monday, September 26, 2022, at The Hospice of Dayton. James was a U.S. Army Veteran during the Vietnam Era. He was a Corrections Officer with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Department, retiring after 15 years of service. James was preceded in death by his parents, Norman and Joanna Barnard; brothers, Les and Dick Barnard. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Lucille; sons and daughters-in-law, Mark and Lisa Barnard, Dan and Laurie Barnard, all of Huber Heights; sister and brother-in-law, Judy and Jerry Mahan of Xenia; grandchildren, Savannah (Terry), Adam (Lauren), Jesse and Jamie; great-granddaughter, Athena; and many other relatives and friends. Funeral service 6 PM Friday, September 30, 2022, at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. The family will receive friends on Friday from 4 PM until service time at the funeral home.

