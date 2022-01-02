BARNA, James Daniel



Ph.D., J.D.



James Daniel Barna, Ph.D., J.D., age 81 of Huber Heights, Ohio, passed away Friday, December 17, 2021, at Kettering Medical Center. He was born February 5, 1940, in Ionia, Michigan, to the late John and Helen Barna. Jim was a loving father and grandfather. In 1969, he graduated from St. Louis University with a degree in Clinical Psychology and in 1978 from the University of Dayton School of Law. Jim was proud of his career as a Forensic Clinical Psychologist and enjoyed working throughout his entire life. He was a long time faculty member at Wright State University, recently teaching Psychology and Law classes. Jim strived for excellence in all he did, and was always looking to improve upon things by thinking around restrictions. He was a



voracious reader and collector of ideas and inspirations. In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his brothers, Johnie and Mark Barna; and sisters, Catherine and Cecilia Barna. Jim will be missed by his loving daughter, Lisa (Mark) Barnard; grandchildren, Jesse and Jamie Barnard; sister, Mary Ann (Robert) Adair; brother, Joe (Vickie) Barna; Lisa's mom, Barbara Farina; nieces and nephews. Family will receive friends Saturday, January 8, 2022, from 2 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 3 p.m. at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton. To leave a memory of Jim or a condolence for his family, visit



