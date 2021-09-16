BARLOW, Robert John



Age 74, of Centerville, passed away on Sunday, September 12, 2021. Robert "Bob" was born on November 20, 1946, in



Dayton, OH, to the late Albert H. and Josephine M. (Slivinski) Barlow. He was a member of St. Frances of Assisi Catholic Church, served in the U.S. Army, and was a Vietnam veteran. Bob graduated from Wilbur Wright High School, Manchester College, and earned his Master's in Athletic Administration from the University of Dayton. He spent 37 years as an



Educator at Centerville High School and after retiring, enjoyed working with students in Special Education. Bob was a



football, baseball (WBL), and gymnastics coach (Boys



Gymnastics State Champions of 1980), avid golfer, and three time marathon runner. A man of faith, Bob was a 9 year member on the Pastoral Advisory Council at St. Francis, the treasurer for the men's club, and the chapter founder of Christian Athletes at CHS. A dedicated, patient and loving man, Bob enjoyed boating with his family, backpacking with his son, and playing with his grandkids, he also enjoyed puzzles, playing solitaire and cribbage. Bob was preceded in death by his siblings, Albert G. (Carolyn), Edward "Butch" D. (Anita Jean), and Josephine A. (Smart) Millar. His memory will be kept alive by his loving wife of 53 years, Debbie (Hunt);



children, N. Tenille (Joshua) Redmond, Brandon S. (Kelcey) Barlow; grandchildren, Brace, Parker, Carlee, and



Montgomery; sisters, Barbara Mills, Jeri (JT) Townsend, and Mary Barlow; along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins. The Family wishes to thank Washington-Township Fire Station 43, Ohio Hospice, and the VA Hospice for their support,



service and tender care. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Association. Friends are invited to celebrate Bob's life on Monday, September 20 at ROUTSONG FUNERAL HOME, 2100 E. STROOP RD., KETTERING, anytime from 5-7PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, September 21 at 10:30AM at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 6245 Wilmington Pike, Centerville. Upon cremation, Bob's final resting place will be Calvary Cemetery. Due to COVID please consider wearing a mask and follow social distancing guidelines. Fond memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.routsong.com.

