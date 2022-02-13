BARLOW, Mark A.



Died on January 30, 2022, after an extended illness. A native of Dayton, Mark was a graduate of WSU and a proud Vietnam Era veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He worked for Carlson Marketing Group for many years and co-owned DBCI – a nonprofit consulting firm – with his wife for 20 years.



Preceded in death by his parents Gene Barlow and Patricia Barlow Williams, sister Terri Barlow, and sister-in-law Theresa Barlow. Mark is survived by his wife Maggie Bohen Barlow, son Michael Barlow, daughter Chelsea Barlow, brother Gene Barlow Jr, grandchildren Kaylianna Barlow, Mattilynn McGraw and Matthew McGraw, and nephew Gene Barlow III



(Stephanie). He is also survived by a large extended family, including several siblings-in-law and their spouses, 10 additional nieces and nephews (and spouses), and 5 grandnieces.



A memorial service will be held on March 5 at 11am at Christ Episcopal Church, 20 West First Street in Dayton. Donations may be made to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington, Dayton, OH 45420.

