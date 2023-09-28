Barlow, Dolly



Dolly Barlow, age 79 of Fairfield, loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, friend, and confidante left this world for Heaven on Sunday, September 24, 2023, after a courageous battle with serious illness. She was surrounded by her loving family who will aspire to honor her enduring legacy, courage, strength, and morals by living their fullest best lives each day. Dolly was born in Hamilton, OH on Jan. 9, 1944, to the late Clarence and Ruby (Bruce) Spicer. She graduated from Fairfield H.S. (61) where she was a cheerleader/athlete, and met the love of her life, George Barlow, her devoted husband of 62 years. Together they had 3 children and shared an enduring love and partnership. Dolly will be deeply missed by her loving and devoted husband George, daughters, Sheree Barlow & Roxane Barlow, son Bryan (Patricia) Barlow, sister, Colleen (John) Hensley, brothers Carl (Jo Ann) Spicer, Carlos (Gail) Spicer, grandchildren, Erin, Sarah, and Ryan (Paulina) Barlow, as well as loving nieces, nephews, friends, & her 3 loyal terriers. Dolly is now reunited with her beloved parents, brother Clarence (Annette) Spicer Jr., and her sister; best friend, Helen (Douglas) Gibson. Dolly was a patriot who loved God, this country, and its founding principles. She cherished all of God's creatures. She faithfully supported efforts dedicated to helping oppressed Native American tribes, impoverished Jews, & animal welfare. Dolly enjoyed playing competitive volleyball, tennis, and ice skating. She gave her 3 children every opportunity available to explore and discover their gifts in music, academics, sports, gymnastics, & dance. Dolly was a lifelong collector & proprietor of antique glassware, worked as a bank teller, and pursued many real estate & interior design endeavors. She enjoyed day trips, thrift-shopping with her husband, spending precious time with her daughters, birdwatching, & collecting seashells along the FL Gulf coast where she made her home for over 20 years before returning home to OH in 2020. A Celebration of Dolly's Life is on Saturday, September 30, 2023, with visitation from 10:00 AM until her funeral service at 11:00 AM at Brown-Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, OH 45011. Burial will follow at Millville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Dolly's honor to one of her favorite charities by visiting our website at www.browndawsonflick.com



Funeral Home Information

Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home

330 Pershing Avenue

Hamilton, OH

45011

https://www.browndawsonflick.com/