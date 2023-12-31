Barker, Wayman Franklin

Barker III, Wayman Franklin



Wayman Franklin Barker III, age 40, of Dayton, Ohio, departed this life Friday, December 15, 2023. Funeral service Thursday, January 4, 2024 at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Avenue, Dayton, Ohio. Visitation 11 am- 12 pm at which time family will receive friends. Interment West Memory Gardens.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com