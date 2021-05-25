BARKER, Patty



Age 86, of Middletown, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord Thursday, May 20, 2021, at



Atrium Medical Center



Emergency Room. She was born February 25, 1935, in



Wilmington, Ohio, and moved to Middletown, in her late teens. She was a wife, mother and homemaker. Patty was a member of the Spring Hill Church of Christ. Preceding her in death were her parents, Donald Carl and Lula Belle (Sohns) Dabe; one son, Tim Barker; and one sister, Marsha Stafford. She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Glen Barker; one son, Larry (Linda) Barker; six grandchildren, Matt Barker (Liz McIntosh), Amy (John) Morris, Elizabeth Reffitt, Christina Dunn (Bryan Butler) Rachel (Doug) Hayes, and Emily Barker (Patrick Mumford); twelve great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; one brother, John (Vera) Slamka; and several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.



Visitation will be Wednesday, May 26, 2021, from 12:00 noon to 1:00 p.m. at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, followed, by services at 1:00 p.m. with Robert Stacy, Minister officiating. Interment will be at Butler County Memorial Park, Trenton, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Spring Hill Church of Christ, 2021 Brell Drive., Middletown, Ohio 45042. Arrangements provided by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St.,



Middletown. Condolences may be made to the family at



www.herr-riggs.com