BARKER, James Douglas "Jim"



James (Jim) Douglas Barker, 78, of Warren County, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday,



November 9, 2021. He was born in Lily, Kentucky, on December 28, 1942, to parents Ben and Eula (Harris) Barker. Jim was a graduate of Lebanon High School and Wright State University. He was a photographer in the Navy, a husband, a father, a grandfather and a great-grandfather. He was intelligent, generous and funny. He will be greatly missed. Jim was preceded in death by his parents Ben and Eula Barker, his



ex-wife Barbara Barker and his grandson, Kyle Barker. He is survived by his son: Jeffrey Barker (Katie Moore) and two daughters: Melinda Bahe-Gallagher (Marsha Bahe) and Naomi DeTample (Jeremy); grandchildren: Ceara Barker, Conor



Barker, Allison Moore, Danielle Huber and Kaitlin Bachtel; great-grandchildren: Rylee Montgomery, John Carter Mhanna and Lily Blankenship; sisters and brothers: Benetta Johnston, Mike Barker (Millie), sister Brenda King (Richard), Tom



(Michelle) Barker, Liz (Randy) Herrick, Rachel Bivens; and



several nephews and nieces. Services will be held at Grace Baptist Church in Middletown on Saturday, November 13, 2021. Visitation is from 1pm–2pm. The service is immediately following. Interment will be at Grace Baptist Cemetery with military honors following the service.



