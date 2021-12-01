BARKER, James "Jimmy"



Age 35, of Hamilton, passed away on Monday, November 29, 2021. He was born on March 30, 1986, in Melbourne, FL, the son of Gregory Barker and Gail Hubbard. He is



survived by his loving wife Racheal Hoelle; his father Greg (Cynthia) Barker; mother Gail Henson; niece Ansleigh Everette; two sisters-in-law Sara Everette and Elizabeth (Alexa) Hoelle-Boggs. He was preceded in death by his brother, Ronnie Lee Everette.



Visitation will be on Thursday, December 2, 2021, at



THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield from 6:00PM until the time of the memorial service at 7:00PM with Dr. Ronald Rhodus officiating. Online condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com.

