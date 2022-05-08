BARKER, Dolores

BARKER (Stewart),



Dolores



Went to eternal life through our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on May 5, 2022. She was born on January 24, 1930, in Coalton, Ohio, the daughter of the late Thomas E. and Ordella (Oiler) Stewart. She was married to Robert C. Barker for 72 years. She graduated from Springfield High School in 1947 and began working at IH/Navistar where she met her husband.



When her husband, Bob, was in the U.S. Army and stationed at Fort Riley, Kansas, she moved there to be with him. They lived in Manhattan, Kansas for 2 ½ years and after Bob's



discharge, moved back to Springfield.



Dolores attended Hillside Avenue Church of God most of her life and worked with the youth for many years. She taught Sunday School in the Youth Department and later in the Adult Department. She was a choir member for numerous years.



Dolores returned to work in 1970 and was employed as an Executive Secretary for several companies and retired from C.E. Bauer/Combustion Engineering in 1985 when the company moved to Pennsylvania.



She was an avid sports fan and enjoyed game days with her family; crocheting, working jigsaw puzzles, and spending time with her family. Her joy was her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Survivors include her husband; 3 daughters and their spouses, Deborah and Jon McCool, Kathleen and Randall Cook and Roberta and Lawrence Richards; 7 grandchildren, Alexandra Horton, Shawn (Ashley) McCool, Christopher (Jill) Cook,



Andrea (Joel) Drake, Jason (Jennifer) Cook, Emily (Jeff) Goodbar, and Julie (Chris) Moran; 13 great-grandchildren; 3 sisters-in-law, Patsy Stewart, Eleanor Acton and Barbara



Goldstein; and many nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by 1 sister, Lavonne Stewart and 1 brother, Thomas E. Stewart, Jr.



Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, from 5-7 p.m. at Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center. Her service will be held on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at 10 a.m. at Hillside Ave. Church of God. Masks are preferred by the family but are optional. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hillside Ave. Church of God Missions Fund, 2021 Hillside Ave. Springfield, OH 45503. Condolences may be expressed to her family by



visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.



