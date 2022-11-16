BARGER, Shirley



Age 86 of Hanover Township, passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022. She was born on May 22, 1936, in Sizerock, KY, the daughter of the late Frank and Polly (Hamblin) Barger. Shirley graduated high school from Oneida Baptist Institute and then went on to receive her Bachelor's degree from Eastern Kentucky University and her Master's degree from Xavier University. She was a school teacher for many, many years, retiring from Hamilton City Schools in 2002. Shirley is survived by her children, Nena Vizedom, Aaron Vizedom, and Anita Vizedom; grandson, Jacob Schwarberg; sisters, Jeweldene Baker, Madge Barger, and Betty Pace; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Ted Barger and Von Barger; and nieces and nephews, Teresa Jones, Elizabeth Burton, Aubrey Jones, Doug Barger, Mark Barger, and Chris Pace. A Visitation will be held on Friday, November 18, 2022, from 10am until 12pm at Oxford Pentecostal Church, 3586 Oxford Millville Road, Oxford, OH 45056. A Funeral Service will begin at 12pm on Friday at the church with Rev. Nicky Spicer officiating. Interment will follow in Darrtown Cemetery. Condolences may be left for the family at



www.Webb-Noonan.com