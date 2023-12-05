BARGER, Gary L.



GARY L. BARGER, age 84, of Springfield, passed away on December 1, 2023. Family and friends are invited to gather on Tuesday, December 5, 2023, from 5-7pm in the Lawrenceville Church of God, 3131 Fox Hollow Road, Springfield. A celebration of Gary's life will be held on Wednesday at 1:00pm in the church, pastor Alan Cain officiating. Entombment will take place at Rose Hill Burial Park. To view Gary's complete obituary, please visit www.littletonandrue.com.





