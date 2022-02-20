Hamburger icon
BARFIELD, Ray

Obituaries
2 hours ago

BARFIELD, Ray Charles

Age 65, of Trotwood, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, February 8, 2022. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, February 25th, 2022, at Church of Christ on Germantown Pike, 4310 Germantown Pike, Dayton, Ohio 45417, with Minister, Brother Roger Henderson officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour

prior to service. Interment:

Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to

THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. MANDATORY MASKS. Online condolences may be sent to the family at


www.thomasfunerals.com


Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

