Bardey, Beverly

Bardey (Hughes), Beverly Ann



Beverly Ann Bardey, 77, formerly of Indiana, passed away at 11:24 p.m. Friday, February 16, 2024 at OSU Medical Center, Columbus. Born October 3, 1946, in Fort Wayne, IN, the only child of the late Robert Franklin Hughes and Genevieve Juanita (Beard) Hughes. On August 25, 1965, she married Richard Lewis Bardey. They moved to New Carlisle in 1983. Richard died on January 18, 2018. Beverly worked for Country Connection Restaurant as the head cook then worked six years Lebanon Plastics. Surviving are her children, Connie M. (Chester) Cadwell of New Carlisle, Nadine F. (Justin) Ernie of Springfield, and Michael L. Bardey of Brookville; a son-in-law, Jerry Wolfe of London; and five grandchildren. The funeral is 11 a.m. Saturday (February 24) at Smith & Sons Funeral Home, Columbia City, IN. Visitation is from 9 a.m. until the service Saturday at the funeral home.



