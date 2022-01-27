BARBIAN, Carla Dawn



Age 59, of Dayton, passed away on Thursday, January 20, 2022. Carla was born in Dayton on September 26, 1962, to the late Bob and Jane (Sammons) Ridenour. In addition to her



parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Cody Barbian and sister, Marla Greene. Carla is survived by her loving



husband of 40 years, Martin Barbian; son, Nick (Ashlie



Wagers) Barbian; grandchildren, Lillian, Chloe and Major Barbian; and many other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends on Saturday, January 29, 2022, from 9-11am at the Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, OH 45424. To send a special message, please visit



www.NewcomerDayton.com