Banzhof, Kimberly Ann

KIMBERLY ANN BANZHOF, 61, of Springfield, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 3, 2023. She was born in Springfield on October 6, 1961, the daughter of Joseph and Jeananne (Schultz) Mitchell. Kim was a referral specialist for the Rocking Horse Center for several years. She was a member of Greater Life Springfield. Kim will be remembered for her love of reading in her pajamas, her infectious laugh, her smile, her love of God, and her kind-hearted nature. In addition to her parents, Kim is survived by her daughters, Julia (Jon) Hawes, Jamie (Caleb) Fox and Jenna (Adam) Lincourt; sisters, Kay Adams and Kathy Moore; granddaughters, Madison and Lily; bonus grandsons, Nathan and Noah; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Kim was an animal lover and she was preceded in death by her dog, Ed. A celebration of Kim's life will be held from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday in Greater Life Springfield, 200 Snyder St., Springfield, OH 45504. In lieu of flowers, please consider a contribution in Kim's memory to Greater Life Springfield. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.littletonandrue.com





