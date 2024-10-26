Bankston, Carl Walter "Tory"



Carl "Tory" Walter Bankston III



September 8, 1961  October 11, 2024



Carl "Tory" Walter Bankston III was born in Dayton, Ohio, on September 8, 1961, and passed away on October 11, 2024, in Lebanon, Tennessee. He graduated from Chaminade Julienne Catholic High School in 1979.



Tory was a man of great passion, driven by the belief that anything was possible. Exceptionally bright and articulate, he worked with numerous large and small businesses throughout his career, including Walmart, Reynolds, and Cisco, where he held various roles, particularly in project management. His curiosity and ambition led him to live in several cities throughout his life, including St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, a place he held close to his heart.



Tory had a deep love for technology, always searching for the next innovation. In the 1980s, he was an early adopter of mobile phones and one of the first to sell them in his hometown of Dayton, Ohio. His enthusiasm for new ideas was matched only by his love of music. Proud of Dayton's legacy as the birthplace of funk, Tory often bragged about his connection to the "Gem City." He was also a musician in his own right, dedicating countless hours to perfecting his unique "Tory Sound," which he eagerly shared-sometimes in the middle of the night.



Tory was more than just passionate-he was a motivator. He constantly encouraged those around him to live their dreams, whether it was starting a business, launching a podcast, or pursuing any venture that aligned with their passions. His life motto was simple: "Live your dreams," and he accepted nothing less from those in his circle. Tory lived his life on his own terms, with a free spirit that inspired many.



Tory leaves behind a loving family and a legacy of determination and creativity. He is survived by his mother, Doris Ann Daugherty of Dayton, Ohio; his brothers, David Bankston (Linda) of Naples, FL, and Alton "Keith" Daugherty (Rhonda) of Dayton, Ohio; his sister; his daughters, Seah Bankston (Janiyah Williams) of Atlanta, GA, Kamariah Bankston of Atlanta, GA, Ashlee Bankston, and Erynn Bankston of Lebanon, TN. He maintained good relationships with his ex-wives, Lisa and Kenyatta. Tory also leaves behind nieces and nephews: Mackenzie, Brittany (Okalo), Zhanna, Courtney, Alton, Arris, Gregory, and Isreal. Special cousin, Eric Barker, also held a close bond with him.



In honor of his deep connection to the islands, Tory's remains will be returned to the Caribbean, a place he loved so dearly. Details of a memorial service will be shared at a later date.



Tory's memory will live on through the many lives he touched, and his spirit of adventure, creativity, and resilience will continue to inspire all who knew him.



