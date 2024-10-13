Banks, Judith

Banks (Kallick), Judith M. "Judy "



Judith M. "Judy" (Kallick) Banks, age 78, of Hamilton, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 9, 2024 at Hospice of Hamilton. She was born in Hamilton, on August 21, 1946, the daughter of George and Evelyn (Neiman) Kallick. Judy graduated from New Miami High School and married her high school sweetheart Ronnie Banks on March 26, 1966. She went on to raise three rambunctious boys and served as a Teacher's Assistant for the Talwanda School District working at multiple locations and retiring after many years of service in 2004. She enjoyed relaxing with a Harlequin romance novel, watching her hometown team-the Cincinnati Red's and most of all bowling. While she never rolled a 300 game, she came mighty close during her thirty years of trying. Judy was an award winning baker, cook and canned everything that Ronnie grew. She also had a green thumb and loved tending to her many house plants. If she wasn't in the kitchen at home whipping up an amazing chocolate cake with caramel icing, cinnamon rolls or a coconut cream pie she could be found in the Art Hall at the Butler County Fair where she made sure that blue ribbons were handed out for baked and canned goods for over twenty years. Judy is preceded in death by her parents George & Evelyn, her husband Ronnie Banks, her brothers; George & Dave and her sister Betty Sloneker. She is survived by her three sons; Jeffrey Banks (Donna Ponder), Darin (Beth Hedge) Banks, and David (Holly Lolan) Banks, her two grandchildren; Ava & Cate Banks, and brother; Jim (JoAnne) Kallick. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 15, 2024 at Weigel Funeral Home 980 N. W. Washington Blvd., Hamilton, OH, 45013 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 16, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. at Weigel Funeral Home, with Rev. Ed Beck officiating. An interment at Hickory Flat Cemetery following the service will lay Judy to rest next to her beloved husband Ronnie. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com