BANKS, Judith Gay



"Judy"



81, of Fairborn, passed away surrounded by family on



Sunday, January 23rd, 2022, at Hospice of Dayton. She was born April 1st, 1940, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of John S. and Lucille (Drum)



Bryan. Judy was an avid knitter and was a member of the



Dayton Knitting Guild. Judy and her husband enjoyed



gardening and feeding the birds. She loved spending time with her family and will be greatly missed. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Bill Banks; two daughters: Becky (Joel) McPherson and Laura (Tammy Clark) Banks; grandchildren: Andrew and Grace McPherson; siblings: Vicki McClurkin and John T. (Linda) Bryan and many nieces and nephews. Judy is preceded in death by her parents; a brother-in-law, Phil McClurkin. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday,



January 29th, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at LITTLETON & RUE Funeral Home, 830 N. Limestone St., Springfield. Online expression of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Hospice of Dayton or Pink Ribbon Girls.



