BANKS, David
Age 43, of Trenton, Ohio, passed away Thursday, April 22, 2021. He was born March 9, 1978, in Middletown and lived in this area all his life. Preceding him in death were his
father, Earl Thomas Banks;
paternal grandparents, Earl Banks and Pauline Sizemore; maternal grandparents, Fred and Helen Keith; maternal
uncle, David Keith; and
paternal aunt, Rose Fawns. He is survived by one son, Dylan Banks; one daughter, Alexis Banks; one granddaughter, Lakelynn Banks; his mother, Joyce Banks; one sister, Barbara (Matt) Glenn; niece, Mattalyn; nephew, Payton Paul Glenn; the mother of Dylan and Alexis, Jessica Gillespie; and many
extended family and friends. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at the
Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the family at Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown, Ohio 45044 Phone: 513-422-4545. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com.
Funeral Home Information
Herr-Riggs Funeral Home
210 S Main St
Middletown, OH
45044
https://www.herr-riggs.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral