BANKE, Keith Allen
Keith Allen Banke, 84, returned to his heavenly home on March 27, 2021, with his family by his side in Cumming,
Georgia. A memorial service is planned for April 24th, 2021, at Alpharetta First United Methodist Church in Alpharetta,
Georgia. In lieu of flowers, the family gratefully requests
donations be made to The Place of Forsyth County, Inc. at
www.theplaceofforsyth.org or to Christian Dickson with TMS Global at www.tms-global.org. Full obituary can be viewed at
