Balzer, Lori Ann Compton



Balzer, Lori Ann Compton, 62, of Springfield, passed away Sunday, September 24, 2023. Lori was born June 29, 1961 in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of Robert and Meredith (Burger) Compton. She was a devout Christian and longtime member of Fellowship Christian Church. She was a beautician by trade and loved birds, cats and being a loving and supportive mother to her only son, Seth. Lori is survived by her mother, Meredith (Russell) Compton Dooley; one son, Seth Balzer; two siblings, Rick (Lori Beth) Compton and Kelli (Eric) Kelley; nieces and nephews, Chris, Brendon and Kensington; and several great nieces and nephews and many friends. She was preceded in death by her father, Robert. Lori's wishes were to have her body donated to science to help others. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday at 12:00 p.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held one hour prior, beginning at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Conroy Funeral Home

1660 East High Street

Springfield, OH

45505

https://www.conroyfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral