Balogh, Helen J.



age 95, passed away on February 8, 2025. She was born on February 20, 1929, in Waynesville, OH to the late Mr. and Mrs. Garland Bagford. Helen is preceded in death by her husband, Frank; one sister, one brother, and one son in law, Chuck. She is survived by her daughters, Patricia (Steve) Bennett of Kettering, OH, Charlotte (Richard) Pinson of Kettering, OH, and Debora Stovall of Monroe, OH; son, Frank E. Balogh of Kettering, OH; grandchildren, Jerry (Lauren) Neal, Joshua (Nettie) Neal, Erika (Kenzie) Basilone, and Nicole (Matt) Holderman; 14 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; and numerous nieces and nephews. Family will greet friends from 3:00-6:00pm on Friday, February 14, at Routsong Funeral Home in Kettering (2100 E. Stroop Rd.). A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, February 15, at 11:00am, with burial to immediately follow at Woodland Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsong.com.



