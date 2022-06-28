BALLMANN, Elaine

BALLMANN, Sister Elaine Ballmann SNDdeN



November 1, 1931 – June 20, 2022



Sr. Elaine Ballmann, a Sister of Notre Dame de Namur, born in Dayton, Ohio, died peacefully on June 20, 2022, at the age of 90, in the 73th year of her religious life. Her passing is mourned by the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, numerous nieces and nephews and many loving and faithful friends. Her parents and siblings preceded her in death. Sister's teaching and administration ministries took her to various parish schools in Hamilton, Dayton, and Columbus, Ohio. After thirty years in education, Sister Elaine followed the call to Retreat Ministry in its many forms at St. Therese Retreat Center in Columbus. A serious illness forced Sister's retirement and she moved to Mt. Notre Dame Health Center in Cincinnati where her community spirit enriched many sisters' lives. Sister's funeral Mass will be live-streamed at 2:45pm on



Wednesday, June 29, 2022. The link for the Mass is: https://youtu.be/K5hUQTaLBsc. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Retirement Fund of the Sisters of Notre Dame, 701 E. Columbia Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45215. Funeral arrangements: George H. Rohde & Son Funeral Home.



www.rohdefuneral.com