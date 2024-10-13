Balling, Mark

Obituaries
1 hour ago
X

Balling, Mark

Mark Balling, age 57, from Dayton, OH, died suddenly at the home he shared with his best friend, Mike Rockwell. He was Preceded in death by Neil Wollpert, (stepfather), Joe Balling (father) and Leslie Wollpert, (sister). He is Survived by his mother, Marra Wollpert, Siblings Alyson Wollpert, Bill Wollpert & Emily Sederstrand (Tom), Nieces & nephews: Evie Wollpert, Charlotte, Josie, Owen, AJ, & Nathan Sederstrand, Taja McCown. There will be no services. www.lusainohio.com

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

W. E. Lusain Funeral Home

2060 Germantown St.

Dayton, OH

45417

https://lusainohio.com/

In Other News
1
Bowden, Helen
2
Brand, David
3
Dean, James
4
Miller, Donald
5
Mastandrea, Rosella