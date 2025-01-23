Ballentine, Audrey Lynn "Sissy"



Audrey Lynn Ballentine "Sissy", 40, of Springfield, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, January 8th, 2025, at Springfield Regional Medical Center. Audrey was born August 11th, 1984, at Clark Air Force Base in the Republic of the Philippines, the beloved daughter of Randall and Maria Fe Ballentine. Audrey graduated from North High School in 2006. Audrey loved cheerleading and was made an honorary cheerleader on the cheerleading squad. While in Germany, she was involved in Special Olympics and participated in the Winter Olympics, (in skiing), at Berchtesgaden-Obersalzberg, Germany. Once living in the United States, she continued in Special Olympics participating in track and field events. Audrey loved listening to music (especially the Back Steet Boys and NSYNC), and dancing and was so happy when she could do both. Some of her favorite things were watching funny movies, (anything Disney), coloring, traveling, and seeing new places. She loved cheering for her brother while he wrestled for North High School. Audrey loved attending sporting events with her family, (especially the Denver Broncos, the Cincinnati Bengals, the Las Vegas Raiders, and the Cincinnati Reds). She always wanted her team to win. Audrey loved eating Filipino Food, especially her mom's and grandmas' cooking. Audrey was a very happy and jovial person just like her mother, Fe. She always had a smile on her face and was ready to give a hug. She never met a stranger and loved everyone. She brought a light into every room she entered and a smile that was joyful. Audrey had a heart of gold. She loved unconditionally. If you treated her with kindness and respect, you made a friend forever. She always recognized you and gave you hugs from then on. She will be greatly missed by all who know her. Audrey is survived by her father, Randall Ballentine; brother, Benjamin "Anak" (Shauna) Ballentine; niece and nephew Rayna and Beau Ballentine; grandparents: mother, Felicitas Colorico-Lauderez and father, Carolyn Cattell-Ballentine; aunts and uncles: Nenebeth (Boyet) Deguzman, Reden (Delia) Lauderez, Romer Lauderez, Menchu (Patrick) Stacey and Marian (Alan) Corral, David (Lori) Ballentine, Pam Duncan, Terry Ballentine, Tonya Prasertsak, Kim Steinberger, and numerous cousins. Audrey is preceded in death by her beloved mother Maria Fe who passed away May 28, 2024; two grandfathers, Bienvenido O. Lauderez and David H. Ballentine; three uncles, Dominador Lauderez, Philip Duncan, and Terry Moore, and an aunt Proclaim Colorico Lauderez. The family will receive friends on Monday, January 27th, 2025 from 5-7 p.m. and Tuesday, January 28th from 10-11 a.m. at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home. A celebration of life will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. She will be laid to rest with her beloved mother in Dayton VA Cemetery. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.littletonandrue.com. In honor of Audrey and her love for her sweatshirts and hoodies, feel free to dress casually and wear your favorite.





