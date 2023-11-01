Ballard, Robert Joe "Bob"



Robert Joe "Bob" Ballard, age 80 of Vandalia, passed away on Saturday, October 28, 2023, following an illness of several months. Bob graduated from Manchester College in education and spent 40 years teaching math, counseling and coaching basketball and tennis, with the majority of that time being at Brookville High School. As a teacher, his goal was that each student succeeds. He loved the challenge and creativity of coaching. Bob was a member of the Trotwood Church of the Brethren for 39 years. He was a kind and generous man who could make people laugh. He is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years: Roxie (Fraley) Ballard, his daughter-in-law: Kim (Greg) Leahy of Cincinnati, granddaughter: Chloe Ballard of Columbus, grandsons: Jack Ballard of Boston and Henry Leahy of Cincinnati. He is also survived by his sister: Lorraine Townsend, brothers: Woodrow (Donna) Ballard and James (Donna) Ballard all of New Madison. He was preceded in death by his parents: Neville and Beulah (Hullett) Ballard, son: Robert Jason Ballard and brother: Neville Ballard Jr. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 4, 2023, at the Trotwood Church of the Brethren (208 E. Main St., Trotwood). Interment will follow the service at Greenmound Cemetery in New Madison. The family will receive friends on Friday, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Trotwood Church of the Brethren. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com



