BALLARD, Patricia Todd



Patricia Todd Ballard, age 91, passed away peacefully August 22, 2021, from complications due to dementia. Born October 21, 1929, in Greenville, Ohio, to Helen and Cap Todd. After high school, she went into the nursing profession and graduated from Good Samaritan Hospital's School of Nursing. She had a long career in nursing.



In 1951, Pat married the love of her life, Bob Ballard, Jr. and they were blessed with three children, Barb, Sue and Todd. She loved dachshunds and for many years there was one in the family.



Pat enjoyed getting together with her relatives, going on camping vacations when her kids were young, taking cruises and traveling places with Bob and their groups of friends. She and Bob often spent time playing cards with their neighborhood card club and square dancing.



Throughout her life she was involved with her children's activities and never stopped wanting to help other people. She was on the consistory of her church and loved participating in the bell choir.



Pat is survived by her children, Barb Greer (Terry Greer, deceased) Susan Ballard (Judy Maruszan) and Todd Ballard (Robbin), her sisters, Juanita Todd and Mary Paisley. Her sister-in-law, Willadine Ballard, as well as nieces and nephew, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



She was predeceased by her husband Bob Ballard, her parents, Cap and Helen Todd, her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Bob and Helen Ballard, her sister-in-law, Joyce Emert, her brothers-in-law, Lee Emert and Jon Paisley.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Longleaf Hospice, 1160 Monticello St. SW, Suite 2, Covington, GA 30014; Dementia Society of America, P.O. Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901 or a local animal shelter of your choice.

