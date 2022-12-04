BALL, Robert Melvin



"Bob"



Age 77, of Tipp City, passed away Saturday, November 26, 2022, from Lewy Body Dementia. Bob was born December 8, 1944, in Troy, Ohio, son of the late Melvin and Adeline (North) Ball. After graduating high school in 1961, he joined the Army Reserves and then the Air National Guard. In 1973 Bob met Liz at Process Equipment. They were married on October 20, 1973, and had two children together, Alicia and Trenton. Bob was a longtime member of the Vandalia United Methodist Church. Bob retired from Honda in 2007. He was an Associate Chief Engineer at Honda of America Manufacturing when he retired from the Marysville Auto Plant. He was also the 2nd Division Manager at Honda Engineering – North America and was later assigned to the Marysville and East Liberty plants. Bob served as a project leader on numerous projects and was a leader on several committees. Bob is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 49 years, Liz (Coe) Ball; daughter, Alicia Ball Emrick (Matt); son, Trenton Robert Ball (Stormy); 3 grandchildren, Robert Emrick, Emma Ball and Jacob Goins; 2 sisters, Nancy Jean Kidder (Toby) and Josephine Smith (Mark); along with nieces, nephews, other relatives and many good friends. A Memorial Service will be held to celebrate Bob's life on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at 4:00 pm at the Vandalia United Methodist Church, 200 S. Dixie Dr., with Rev. Michael Malcosky officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 2:00 pm until time of service. In lieu of flowers, please honor Bob by making a memorial contribution to the Brain Disorder Support Fund by the Ball Family, P.O. Box 626, Tipp City, Ohio 45371. Envelopes will be available at the service. Arrangements entrusted to Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia.

