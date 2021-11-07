BALL, Marjorie Delaney



Marjorie Delaney Ball transitioned peacefully on Saturday, October 30, 2021. The second of four children born to Arthur J. Ball Sr. and Martha Delaney Ball on April 4, 1923, in Springfield, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents and her three siblings, Grace, John and Arthur Jr. Margie was a lifelong member of Mt. Zion and was active in a variety of missionary and community organizations. Margie graduated from the Miami Valley School of Nursing; received a Bachelor of Science Degree from Wittenberg University and later received a Master's Degree from the University of Dayton. She retired from Clark State College where she was employed as a professor of nursing. Affectionately known as Aunt Margie to many, she is survived by a wealth of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation is Thursday, November 11, 2021, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Robert C. Henry Funeral Home, 527 Robert C. Henry Way (527 S. Center St.) Springfield, Ohio 45506. Due to the ongoing pandemic the family has planned a private service and burial. A memorial celebration of her life will take place in Spring 2022. Arrangements by the Robert C. Henry Funeral Home.



