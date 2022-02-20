BALES, Richard T. "Dick"



85 of Springboro, formerly of Xenia, passed away Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at Miami Valley Hospital. He was born March 11, 1936, in Xenia, OH, the son of Roy and Gladys Jenks Bales. He was preceded in death by his parents, and sister Rita Joan Luttrell. He will be sorely missed by his loving wife,



Carolyn (Sweeney) Bales of 53 years of marriage, who was by his side and cared for him



dearly, his daughter, Amy (Jeff) Thompson, Centerville; son, Ryan (Sarah) Bales, Springboro; grandchildren Megan and



Nolan Thompson, Ross, Benjamin, Jacob Bales, brother-in-law, Don Luttrell; niece Becky Tittle; nephew, Sam Luttrell; and very close friends and relatives. He graduated from Spring



Valley High School, starring in basketball. Dick worked for



Xenia City for 33 years as Superintendent of Streets, Sewer, and Water and retired at age 49. He then went to work for Phillips Sand and Gravel for 21 years. He loved fishing, boating, and was a remarkable water skier. Dick was an extremely hard worker in everything that he did. He was a longtime member of the Xenia Jaycees and served as President in 1968. Dick was very talented, as he built a large family room at his home in Xenia, and then served as general contractor in building a new home in Beavercreek. In retirement, he loved going to Florida in the winter. Visitation will be held Mon., February 21, from 5 - 8 pm at Neeld Funeral Home, 1276 N. Detroit,



Xenia. A Mass will be held Tues., 10:30 am February 22, St. Brigid Church, 312 Fairground Rd., Xenia, followed by burial at Mt. Zion Park Cemetery, Beavercreek. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Juvenile Diabetes Research at



www.jdrf.org for his daughter and grandson. Fond memories and condolences may be made at



www.NeeldFuneralHome.com