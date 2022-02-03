BALDWIN,



Winston Monroe



Age 63, of Centerville, passed away on Sunday, January 30, 2022. Winston was born on



August 29, 1958, in Washington, D.C., to Donald and Joan (Bolling) Baldwin. He graduated from St. Stephens High School in 1976, the University of Richmond in 1981, and



Andrews University Theological Seminary in 1989. Following graduation from seminary, Winston served as a pastor and teacher for the last 32 years. Winston enjoyed playing golf, talking about religion and spending time with his growing family. He is survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Katherine; children, Kyle (Elizabeth) Baldwin, Emily (Carson) King, Lissy (Mathew) Letchworth; grandchildren, Matthew (Andrea), Lex, Bella, Olivia, Judah, Levi, Ava, Chase, Rex, Calla, Violet, and Hilton; sister, Elizabeth (Rick) Chryst; brother, Alan (Marianna)



Baldwin; parents, Donald and Jody Baldwin; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. Family will greet friends 3-6 on



Saturday, February 5 at Centerville Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 456 W. Spring Valley Pike, Dayton, OH 45458. Funeral services will begin at 6pm at the church. Winston will be laid to rest privately at David's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider making memorial donations to the Centerville SDA Church's building fund. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.

